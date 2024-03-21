Sign up
Photo 445
framing
my get-pushed challenge is to frame my subject in an unusual way. I took this last week with just this idea in mind. Guy is a bit small and had to bring the highlights down because outside is overexposed.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
kali
ace
@emrob
in case i dont get anything better for your challenge.
March 30th, 2024
