framing by kali66
Photo 445

framing

my get-pushed challenge is to frame my subject in an unusual way. I took this last week with just this idea in mind. Guy is a bit small and had to bring the highlights down because outside is overexposed.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

@emrob in case i dont get anything better for your challenge.
March 30th, 2024  
