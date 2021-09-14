Sign up
Photo 391
unheeded
ok this is for
@dreary
's black and white challenge 'something forgotten'' I know she likes a bit of the conceptual and poetry.. so
Pontificating finger of a surgical glove
Ignore the warning
Faceless stranger in a hospital bed
His face bleaching
Dont pray now
Memory as long as the life of litter
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
Mary Siegle
ace
Whoa! Powerful words to go along with the triptych. Interesting finds.
September 14th, 2021
Ryan
ace
That's profound!
September 14th, 2021
