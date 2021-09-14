Previous
Next
unheeded by kali66
Photo 391

unheeded

ok this is for @dreary 's black and white challenge 'something forgotten'' I know she likes a bit of the conceptual and poetry.. so


Pontificating finger of a surgical glove
Ignore the warning
Faceless stranger in a hospital bed
His face bleaching
Dont pray now
Memory as long as the life of litter

14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Whoa! Powerful words to go along with the triptych. Interesting finds.
September 14th, 2021  
Ryan ace
That's profound!
September 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise