Photo 397
fish out of water
Richard encouraged me to play more with my new camera settings and present a triptych. The effects can be applied in-camera after taking the photo, in this case varying degrees of fish-eye effect.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :)
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Tags
get-pushed-499
kali
ace
@vignouse
not sure i will use these effects settings very often!
February 19th, 2022
