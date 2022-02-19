Previous
fish out of water by kali66
Photo 397

fish out of water

Richard encouraged me to play more with my new camera settings and present a triptych. The effects can be applied in-camera after taking the photo, in this case varying degrees of fish-eye effect.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

kali

Photo Details

kali ace
@vignouse not sure i will use these effects settings very often!
February 19th, 2022  
