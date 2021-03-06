Previous
budding photographer by kali66
142 / 365

budding photographer

Gerry set a film challenge for me this week, which i was grateful for because this roll of tri-x has been sitting in the camera for over a year with a few bursts of photos here and there
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

kali

kali ace
@gerry13 thanks so much for this push, i appreciate it
March 7th, 2021  
Ethel ace
A darling people picture
March 7th, 2021  
Dianne
How cute is this?
March 7th, 2021  
