Previous
Next
Fuzzy by kametty
286 / 365

Fuzzy

This must have been my quickest daily challenge - dash into the garden, find my clump of hellebores, manual setting, take picture whilst shivering! No image manipulation required!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise