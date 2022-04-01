Previous
Next
Bokeh by kametty
300 / 365

Bokeh

Bokeh as my challenge today gave me lots of ideas but in the end I just used my wide angle lens and did some quick close ups in my garden. I didn't stay out long as it was a very cold wind and I hadn't bothered to put a coat on!
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise