300 / 365
Bokeh
Bokeh as my challenge today gave me lots of ideas but in the end I just used my wide angle lens and did some quick close ups in my garden. I didn't stay out long as it was a very cold wind and I hadn't bothered to put a coat on!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
2
365
X-T30
1st April 2022 12:24pm
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
