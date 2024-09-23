Sign up
Went for a walk in the rain today just to get some exercise. I forgot I still had my macro lens on the camera, so this is hand held and I was very pleased with the results. Straight out of camera so one for the nifty fifty challenge.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
365
X-T30
23rd September 2024 1:48pm
Public
nf-sooc-2024
