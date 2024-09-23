Previous
Post top by kametty
Photo 1206

Post top

Went for a walk in the rain today just to get some exercise. I forgot I still had my macro lens on the camera, so this is hand held and I was very pleased with the results. Straight out of camera so one for the nifty fifty challenge.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
330% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise