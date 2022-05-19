Previous
Next
Texture by kametty
348 / 365

Texture

The porch paintwork of our cabin in the woods is in desperate need of refurbishment. A job for later in the year.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise