Grass by kametty
347 / 365

Grass

Todays challenge was not too difficult as our holiday cottage that we've not been able to visit since before Covid struck is surrounded by a forest and there is plenty of grass! So happy to be back.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
