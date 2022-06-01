Previous
Next
From a distance by kametty
361 / 365

From a distance

A dull early morning, but still keen to crack on with the gardening after 30 months of neglect due to Covid travel restrictions!
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise