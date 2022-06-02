Previous
Next
Empty by kametty
362 / 365

Empty

'Empty'.....well almost and an opportune moment for my daily challenge to grab this shot just after breakfast. Not many more days to go now to complete my first 365 challenge.....
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise