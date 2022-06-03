Previous
Next
Look Up by kametty
363 / 365

Look Up

Almost forgot to take a picture for this challenge today as we were out and about and although I was taking photographs non would have fit the theme 'look up'. So it was a quick scout around to find something a bit more interesting.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
99% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise