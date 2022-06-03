Sign up
363 / 365
Look Up
Almost forgot to take a picture for this challenge today as we were out and about and although I was taking photographs non would have fit the theme 'look up'. So it was a quick scout around to find something a bit more interesting.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
363
photos
17
followers
10
following
99% complete
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd June 2022 11:32am
Tags
tree
365 Project
close