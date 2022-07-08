Previous
Next
Lit by a window by kametty
Photo 398

Lit by a window

Day 8 of my make 30 photos challenge. One of my paperweight collection displayed in a small window. The first picture I took showed all the dust on it so it was time for a bit of summer cleaning!
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise