Previous
Next
Older than me by kametty
Photo 399

Older than me

Day 9 of my make 30 photo challenge. The hallway of a 1940's house - just a bit older than me!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise