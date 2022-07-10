Previous
Food by kametty
Photo 400

Food

Day 10 of my make 30 photos challenge. I have had 'food' as a challenge lots of times, so today decided to go for something a little different - play food!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
