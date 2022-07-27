Previous
Next
Botanical by kametty
Photo 417

Botanical

Day 27 of my make 30 photos challenge. Close up of part of a Gazania that I couldn't resist buying today when I saw it at my local garden centre.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise