Water

Day 28 of my make 30 photos challenge. I am trying to get off auto settings, but as the day was overcast I found it very difficult to get a very fast shutter speed to capture the water and still get the correct exposure. Still a lot to learn.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
