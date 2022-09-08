Previous
Next
Sept 8 by kametty
Photo 459

Sept 8

Visited my sister and brother in law today and had a chance to walk round their garden - a bit dull and overcast - and then learnt the news that the queen had died - a time to reflect.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise