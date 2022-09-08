Sign up
Photo 459
Sept 8
Visited my sister and brother in law today and had a chance to walk round their garden - a bit dull and overcast - and then learnt the news that the queen had died - a time to reflect.
Kathryn M
@kametty
459
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
