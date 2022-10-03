Sign up
Photo 485
sorted scraps
Another for the weekly challenge of textiles/fabric. Some of my cotton scraps for patchwork.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
0
0
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
Views
8
365
X-T30
3rd October 2022 11:09am
Tags
52wc-2022-w40
