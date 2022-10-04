Sign up
Photo 486
towel
Who in their right mind would photograph a towel hanging in a cloakroom - well me of course as I was running out of inspiration for the weekly challenge 'textiles' and thought it would do for the EOTB challenge too.
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
486
photos
22
followers
11
following
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
486
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th October 2022 11:27am
Tags
eotb-145
,
52wc-2022-w40
