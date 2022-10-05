Sign up
Photo 487
Autumn is coming
Decided to have a walk this afternoon and managed to dodge the heavy downpours. It was quite slippery underfoot with many fallen leaves but very few of them were showing autumn colour - just this little patch by the side of the path caught my eye.
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
