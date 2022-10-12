Previous
Autumn frond by kametty
Photo 494

Autumn frond

A damp day and all my garden ferns are now showing their autumn colours and are in varying stages of curling up and taking on various twisted shapes.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
