Photo 495
Heavy dew
Cold last night after rain on and off all day yesterday. Meant to be a nice day up until lunchtime then apparently we are due rain for the next 3 weeks according to my other half!
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
droplets
