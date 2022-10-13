Previous
Next
Heavy dew by kametty
Photo 495

Heavy dew

Cold last night after rain on and off all day yesterday. Meant to be a nice day up until lunchtime then apparently we are due rain for the next 3 weeks according to my other half!
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise