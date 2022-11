fireworks

Although I managed my daily walk before the rain started I decided to hold off my photography attempt until tonight ( UK Bonfire Night). I set up my tripod and camera outside my front door and waited, waited and waited but the sky was foggy and all the fireworks too far away. Just as I was giving up I heard some noise turned around and got this shot. It will do I thought, and beat a hasty retreat back inside to the dry and warmth!