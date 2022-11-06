Previous
Sewing retro by kametty
Photo 519

Sewing retro

Thought I would have a go at the Capture 52 challenge (week 45) Retro. Some of these items date back to the 1950's and 60's!
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Great flat lay. All so familiar and in my sewing box.
November 6th, 2022  
