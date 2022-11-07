Previous
Contrast by kametty
Photo 520

Contrast

My walk to the post office was dull and uninteresting, but once back home in my garden with the light fading I quickly snapped this shot of some hardy cyclamen being slowly covered by the falling acer leaves.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am always amazed at how hard these little plants are. Nice contrast of the leaves.
November 7th, 2022  
