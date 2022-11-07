Sign up
Photo 520
Contrast
My walk to the post office was dull and uninteresting, but once back home in my garden with the light fading I quickly snapped this shot of some hardy cyclamen being slowly covered by the falling acer leaves.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
520
Tags
leaves
Susan Wakely
ace
I am always amazed at how hard these little plants are. Nice contrast of the leaves.
November 7th, 2022
