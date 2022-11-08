Plane Leaves

I changed my neighbourhood walk route to take in the chemist, and trod a path I had not been along for over 20 years. Scattered along one section were numerous very large leaves that I identified as belonging to the Plane species. Most were Oriental Plane, but one was a London Plain. No idea when these row of trees were planted as they are not native to the UK. They were often planted to give shade, but this area that was once farm land is now a series of modern building developments that has thankfully matured over the past 20 years and does have plenty of green spaces.