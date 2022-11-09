Sign up
Photo 522
Stormy Skies
Woke to a lovely morning but had a few chores to do before going out for my photo walk. About to go outside to hang out the washing and was met by this sky! Needless to say the washing stayed inside and so did I ha ha.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
522
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th November 2022 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
storm
Leave a Comment
