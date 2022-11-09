Previous
Next
Stormy Skies by kametty
Photo 522

Stormy Skies

Woke to a lovely morning but had a few chores to do before going out for my photo walk. About to go outside to hang out the washing and was met by this sky! Needless to say the washing stayed inside and so did I ha ha.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
143% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise