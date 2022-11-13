Previous
Next
Celebrate by kametty
Photo 526

Celebrate

I so enjoy putting together collages for the MFPIAC challenge. There has been a lot to celebrate this past year but these few pictures bring back some lovely memories of weddings and parties with family.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise