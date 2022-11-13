Sign up
Photo 526
Celebrate
I so enjoy putting together collages for the MFPIAC challenge. There has been a lot to celebrate this past year but these few pictures bring back some lovely memories of weddings and parties with family.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
