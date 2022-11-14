Sign up
Photo 527
cake cases
Thought I would do something for the 52 week challenge - 'a pair of...' and realised this shot could also work for thedarkroom challenge of a combination theme to shoot something mundane, and keep it minimal.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Tags
52wc-2022-w46
,
darkroom-minmun
