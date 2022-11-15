Sign up
Photo 528
ETSOOI- reminder
My reminder for the ETSOOI challenge I am currently running popped up....so I decided to take a mundane uninteresting picture and quickly have a 'go' at doing something with it. I hope it will inspire others to also have a go at the current challenge.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47224/etsooi-147-new-challenge
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
