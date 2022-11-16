Previous
Peter Lik inspiration by kametty
Peter Lik inspiration

Thought I would have another go at doing something in photoshop elements, and will enter this one for the artist challenge. A lovely walk this morning taking lots and lots of random shots just to see what I would get.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
This has a nice dreamy effect.
November 16th, 2022  
