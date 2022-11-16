Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 529
Peter Lik inspiration
Thought I would have another go at doing something in photoshop elements, and will enter this one for the artist challenge. A lovely walk this morning taking lots and lots of random shots just to see what I would get.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
529
photos
23
followers
13
following
144% complete
View this month »
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th November 2022 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-peterlik
Susan Wakely
ace
This has a nice dreamy effect.
November 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close