pepper

I tried an experiment today and learnt how to set my camera to take 'bracketed' photos. The trouble now is that I don't have the necessary software to actually stack them to produce one image. I look at the prices and think it is not worth it for the number of times I would most probably use it. I have the Capture One Express software that came with my camera, and that is fine for day to day editing - but doesn't have the ability to stack.