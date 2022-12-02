Previous
zips by kametty
Photo 545

zips

I was tidying up my sewing room after completing a couple of projects and took a quick shot of a pile of coloured zips. Not liking what I had done, I had a play in photoshop elements and so now will add this to the new ETSOOI challenge.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
