December roses
Photo 544

December roses

I don't think I have ever seen roses flowering in my garden in December! These are in a border and not by the house where sometimes my house wall gives protection to more vulnerable plants. It has certainly been an odd autumn.
1st December 2022

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
149% complete

View this month »

