Previous
Next
wooden fruit by kametty
Photo 543

wooden fruit

It is wood week in 'the darkroom' so this is my wood shot to add to everyone else's..
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise