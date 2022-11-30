Sign up
Photo 543
wooden fruit
It is wood week in 'the darkroom' so this is my wood shot to add to everyone else's..
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
543
photos
23
followers
13
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th November 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-wooden
365 Project
close