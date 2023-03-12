Previous
March violet 2 by kametty
March violet 2

Went for a local walk this morning and took lots of pictures, but ended up using the last one - typical. Not sure I like the post processing result, but it will do for my rainbow and march words challenge.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
176% complete

Susan Wakely ace
This is reminiscent of childhood memories and resembles where I spent my early years.
March 12th, 2023  
