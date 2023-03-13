Previous
March red 2_edited by kametty
Photo 646

March red 2_edited

Our house walls use a brick called 'Tudor' and are variable shades of red/brown. A quick edit in Photoshop Express and they now look a bit more red to satisfy todays rainbow and March words of 'rough'.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
176% complete

Photo Details

