March yellow 3 by kametty
March yellow 3

No inspiration for today, so a quick grab of a couple of yellow peppers for todays March word of vegetable.- I know they are a fruit, but I always think of them as a vegetable.....same as tomatoes....
15th March 2023

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
177% complete

