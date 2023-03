March green 3

I tried so many different ideas until I came across this box lid (underside) and the idea came ofusing one of my little 'inchie' fabric squares that I made a few years ago for a project ( never finished as the idea was to make a little inch fabric piece every day for a year but I bought a camera instead!) The little squares I did make have been used for other projects but fortunately for me, there was one green one left in the box.