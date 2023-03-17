Previous
March blue 3 by kametty
I looked at how to take photos of bubbles, but didn't have any suitable liquid, or any straws - then remembered my collection of blown glass paperweights and picked out this one. It was blue and full of bubbles!
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
