Photo 650
March blue 3
I looked at how to take photos of bubbles, but didn't have any suitable liquid, or any straws - then remembered my collection of blown glass paperweights and picked out this one. It was blue and full of bubbles!
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th March 2023 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Tags
rainbow2023
,
march23words
