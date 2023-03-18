March indigo 3

In my opinion Karisma artists colour pencils were the best - they are no longer made and sets of them fetch a high price second hand. Opening my precious boxed set of 108 brought back so many 'arty' memories especially the one where my daughter asked to borrow them to complete one of her A level graphics project only to find when she had finished she had used only a few colours the one almost used up funnily enough was Indigo. Fortunately at that time you could still buy individual colours thus my photograph today is the replacement. I am still missing one other colour though....goodness knows what happened to that.