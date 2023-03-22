Sign up
Photo 655
March yellow 4
With yellow today, and the word 'yard' I went out the back door into my back garden/yard and took a quick shot of the water hose - ( it must have a few yards wrapped on that ha ha)
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd March 2023 8:50am
Tags
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I like your play on words.
March 22nd, 2023
