Previous
Next
March yellow 4 by kametty
Photo 655

March yellow 4

With yellow today, and the word 'yard' I went out the back door into my back garden/yard and took a quick shot of the water hose - ( it must have a few yards wrapped on that ha ha)
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Haha. I like your play on words.
March 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise