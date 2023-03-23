Previous
Next
March green 4 by kametty
Photo 656

March green 4

My fuji 16mm lens never ceases to amaze me. I had the lens hood touching this large glass paperweight, set the aperture to get depth and I have to say I was pleased with the result for todays 'green' and the word 'glass'.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail and lovely paperweight. I saw a plant first and then the paperweight.
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise