Photo 656
March green 4
My fuji 16mm lens never ceases to amaze me. I had the lens hood touching this large glass paperweight, set the aperture to get depth and I have to say I was pleased with the result for todays 'green' and the word 'glass'.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail and lovely paperweight. I saw a plant first and then the paperweight.
March 23rd, 2023
