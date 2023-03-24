Previous
March blue 4 by kametty
Photo 657

March blue 4

Had to cheat a little today for my 'blue' and 'sky'. It was very cloudy and the patches of blue were very small and pale as the sky was mostly grey. So a bit of post editing to give it the colour I needed for my March rainbow calendar.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
180% complete

