March indigo 4a

Well I have really struggled with 'indigo' and 'imaginary' for todays rainbow and word challenge. I ended up taking a shot of part of my blue themed patchwork quilt and overlaying one of my fern pictures...bit of text and colour manipulation and this is the result. I admire what others do but waste a lot of time messing about as I have not really learnt how to use the software I have - its always a random trial and error approach that leaves me frustrated.