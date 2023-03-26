Previous
Next
March violet 4 by kametty
Photo 659

March violet 4

My tulips in the vase were dropping their petals last night, so I used the opportunity to arrange them on some bright purple fabric.....hope this is 'vibrant' enough for todays word and 'violet' rainbow challenge.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise