March red 5 by kametty
Photo 660

March red 5

It is what it is....and a rather hurried shot as I have rather a lot to do today.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
180% complete

