March orange 5 by kametty
Photo 661

March orange 5

At first I didn't think I had an orange object for the combined rainbow and word challenge, but I did! Another from my paperweight collection. It's called Golden Sunrise, but on a piece of orange card the colour deepened. Just the job I thought.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
181% complete

View this month »

