Previous
Next
March yellow 5 by kametty
Photo 662

March yellow 5

I have a love/hate relationship with bananas...they have to be just 'right' for me to eat them as they are, or otherwise if over ripe they have to go into a cake (then they are yummy - todays word).
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Nice yellows. Totally with you in the banana issue.
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise