Photo 662
March yellow 5
I have a love/hate relationship with bananas...they have to be just 'right' for me to eat them as they are, or otherwise if over ripe they have to go into a cake (then they are yummy - todays word).
29th March 2023
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
rainbow2023
march23words
Boxplayer
ace
Nice yellows. Totally with you in the banana issue.
March 29th, 2023
